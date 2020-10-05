WATCH NOW: Waterloo City Council approves extension on Tyson contract to hire workers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The contract requires Tyson to pay the workers at least $17.29 an hour, joining the existing 642 workers who are paid at or above that wage. The plant employs nearly 2,900 workers total, the contract said. Tyson must offer benefits packages for the full-time employees.

The new employees will get wage increases up to $20.75 per hour by May 31, 2023, according to the contract amendment. The original contract called for the raises to be complete by Sept. 30, 2022.

City Council member Jonathan Grieder said the contract amendment left him in a "quandary" at Monday's meeting.

"On one hand, I support high-paying wages; It's what I ran on," Grieder said. "On the other hand, we've had some concerns with Tyson earlier this year related to the pandemic ... I don't want this to be read as a justification for behavior, but rather that the workers who work there deserve to be paid a living wage."