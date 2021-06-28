Tyson temporarily evacuates some employees Friday after 'minor' ammonia leak

WATERLOO -- Employees working in at least one department of Tyson Foods in Waterloo were temporarily evacuated Friday morning for what the company says was a "minor" ammonia leak.

In a statement Friday, Tyson said they were investigating what they termed was a "minor" ammonia leak, and managers only evacuated "a portion" of the plant "as a precaution." Ammonia is used as a refrigerant, the company added, in a part of the facility that uses refrigeration.

"The safety of our team members is always our top priority," the company said in the statement, adding that operations were "resumed to normal" Friday afternoon.

Employees working on the "hit side" of the plant were evacuated late Friday morning, according to a Tyson employee who didn't want to be identified because they weren't allowed to speak to reporters.

The employee added that the cut floor was instructed to remain at their work stations. Employees on the hit side returned to work at around 1 p.m., the employee said.

The company didn't immediately respond to a message asking how many employees were evacuated and for how long. No injuries were reported. Waterloo Fire Rescue officials told The Courier they were not notified of a leak.