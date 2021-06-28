Tyson temporarily evacuates some employees Friday after 'minor' ammonia leak

WATERLOO -- Employees working in at least one department of Tyson Foods in Waterloo were temporarily evacuated Friday morning for what the company says was a "minor" ammonia leak.
In a statement Friday, Tyson said they were investigating what they termed was a "minor" ammonia leak, and managers only evacuated "a portion" of the plant "as a precaution." Ammonia is used as a refrigerant, the company added, in a part of the facility that uses refrigeration.
"The safety of our team members is always our top priority," the company said in the statement, adding that operations were "resumed to normal" Friday afternoon.
Employees working on the "hit side" of the plant were evacuated late Friday morning, according to a Tyson employee who didn't want to be identified because they weren't allowed to speak to reporters.
The employee added that the cut floor was instructed to remain at their work stations. Employees on the hit side returned to work at around 1 p.m., the employee said.
The company didn't immediately respond to a message asking how many employees were evacuated and for how long. No injuries were reported. Waterloo Fire Rescue officials told The Courier they were not notified of a leak.
Ammonia, a clear, colorless gas with a sharp, suffocating odor, is commonly used in manufacturing and refrigeration. It is a severe irritant, can cause nausea and vomiting, and may be fatal after prolonged periods of exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In 2013, Tyson agreed to pay a nearly $4 million penalty and conduct third-party audits of its compliance with the Clean Air Act for accidentally releasing ammonia at plants in four states, including at Iowa plants, causing at least one death. In that consent decree, the U.S. Justice Department said the refrigeration system at the Waterloo plant, like other Tyson plants, contained more than 10,000 pounds of anhydrous ammonia.
But ammonia leaks have continued to persist, most recently at a Tyson plant in Noel, Missouri, in February that prompted a HazMat response.