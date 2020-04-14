Tyson plant in Waterloo working to prevent coronavirus; some employees say virus is already inside

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- It's becoming a pattern at meatpacking plants around Iowa and across the country: Workers deemed essential to the country's food supply continue to provide meat, working in close quarters. The spread of coronavirus becomes harder to stop.

Meatpacking plants in Iowa, like the Tyson plant in Columbus Junction and a National Beef plant in Tama, have seen outbreaks.

Of 189 coronavirus Iowa cases announced Tuesday, 86 were from the Columbus Junction plant, which closed operations last week. The Iowa Premium plant operated by National Beef in Tama has closed until April 20 after an outbreak there.

One of the largest beef packers in the country, operated by JBS in Greeley, Colorado, is closed until April 24. At least 43 of its 6,000 employees have tested positive for the virus, 14 have been hospitalized and two have died.

Smithfield Foods this week shut down pork production in Sioux Falls, S.D., after more than 100 of it 3,700 workers tested positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday, South Dakota's governor ordered that plant shuttered for two weeks. Smithfield Foods CEO Kenneth Sullivan said that plant supplies 4% to 5% of all pork in the U.S. and that the nation's meat supply was "perilously close to the edge."