Tyson, JBS hit with racial discrimination complaints

WATERLOO -- Six organizations have filed a joint racial discrimination complaint against two area meatpacking companies, alleging their failure to adhere to CDC guidance on social distancing failed to stop the spread of coronavirus among their majority Black, Latino and Asian workforce.
The organizations filed the complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on July 8, citing Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, against Tyson Foods, Tyson Fresh Meats, Keystone Foods, JBS USA and Pilgrim's Pride.
"Meat processing workers -- the majority of whom are Black, Latino and Asian -- bear an adverse disparate impact from exposure to COVID-19 caused by respondents' corporate processing policies that favor a processing capacity objective -- the bottom line -- over common-sense measures to protect workers' health and safety," the complaint reads.
The organizations filing the complaint are Food Chain Workers Alliance, Rural Community Workers Alliance, HEAL Food Alliance, American Friends Service Committee of Iowa, Idaho Organization of Resource Councils and Forward Latino.
The organizations say "tens of thousands of workers" have tested positive for coronavirus, and "over 100 have died" nationwide from COVID-19.
Title VI of the Civil Rights Act protects individuals from racial discrimination by recipients of federal financial assistance.
The organizations say their complaint falls under Title VI "because the policies cause a disparate impact on Black, Latino and Asian workers; and represent a pattern or practice of racial discrimination."
Tyson spokesperson Worth Sparkman said Tyson was still reviewing the filing, but noted that the League of United Latin American Citizens visited an Arkansas plant alongside the company's CEO to see new protective measures in place.
In late June, LULAC noted on its website it has "seen progress in working environments for the nation’s meatpacking workers amid COVID-19."
"We've transformed the way our plants operate to protect our team members, implementing measures such as symptom screening before every shift," Sparkman said. "Our top priority is the health and safety of all our team members, their families and the communities where our plants are located."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.