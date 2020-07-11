Tyson, JBS hit with racial discrimination complaints

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Six organizations have filed a joint racial discrimination complaint against two area meatpacking companies, alleging their failure to adhere to CDC guidance on social distancing failed to stop the spread of coronavirus among their majority Black, Latino and Asian workforce.

The organizations filed the complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on July 8, citing Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, against Tyson Foods, Tyson Fresh Meats, Keystone Foods, JBS USA and Pilgrim's Pride.

"Meat processing workers -- the majority of whom are Black, Latino and Asian -- bear an adverse disparate impact from exposure to COVID-19 caused by respondents' corporate processing policies that favor a processing capacity objective -- the bottom line -- over common-sense measures to protect workers' health and safety," the complaint reads.

The organizations filing the complaint are Food Chain Workers Alliance, Rural Community Workers Alliance, HEAL Food Alliance, American Friends Service Committee of Iowa, Idaho Organization of Resource Councils and Forward Latino.

The organizations say "tens of thousands of workers" have tested positive for coronavirus, and "over 100 have died" nationwide from COVID-19.