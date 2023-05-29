Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WATERLOO – Tyson Foods’ Waterloo facility has awarded $1,000 scholarships to four area students through its annual local scholarship program for children of Tyson Foods team members.

The scholarships will help students with expenses related to their college or university education, such as tuition, books, academic fees and room and board. Tyson Foods awards scholarships to children of current Tyson Foods team members based on academic performance, involvement in school and community activities and financial need.

The 2023 scholarship recipients are:

Alexis Willis, child of Steven Willis, is graduating from West High School.

Edna Kovac, child of Semsudin Kovac, is graduating from West High School.

Kahri Burk, child of Ryan Burk, is graduating from Denver High School.

Maria Shay Mo, child of Ester Eh Mo, is graduating from West High School.

Academic scholarships are one of the many ways Tyson Foods supports its team members across the country. The company also offers a variety of educational services for team members through its Upward Academy program and provides access to free education for all team members. Visit https://www.tysonfoods.com/careers to learn more about Tyson Foods career paths and find opportunities .