Tyson Foods to require COVID-19 vaccinations for its U.S. workforce

WATERLOO — Tyson Foods will require all of its U.S. workforce to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, including workers at its Waterloo plant, the company announced Tuesday.

The announcement comes as the COVID-19 delta variant spreads across the country and in Black Hawk County, where the rate of spread is listed as high, according to the county health department.

“It is abundantly clear that getting vaccinated is the single most effective thing we can do to protect ourselves, our families and our communities,” Tyson President and CEO Donnie King said in a Tuesday letter to employees.

More than 56,000 Tyson employees across the U.S. have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far, the company said.

At the Waterloo plant, 47% of the approximately 3,200 workers have been vaccinated, said Tyson spokesman Derek Burleson via email.

“We will continue to make the vaccine as accessible as possible, whether that’s with an onsite event or working with local health departments or other vaccine providers,” he said.