Tyson Foods to require COVID-19 vaccinations for its U.S. workforce

WATERLOO — Tyson Foods will require all of its U.S. workforce to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, including workers at its Waterloo plant, the company announced Tuesday.
The announcement comes as the COVID-19 delta variant spreads across the country and in Black Hawk County, where the rate of spread is listed as high, according to the county health department.
“It is abundantly clear that getting vaccinated is the single most effective thing we can do to protect ourselves, our families and our communities,” Tyson President and CEO Donnie King said in a Tuesday letter to employees.
More than 56,000 Tyson employees across the U.S. have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far, the company said.
At the Waterloo plant, 47% of the approximately 3,200 workers have been vaccinated, said Tyson spokesman Derek Burleson via email.
“We will continue to make the vaccine as accessible as possible, whether that’s with an onsite event or working with local health departments or other vaccine providers,” he said.
Tyson leadership must be vaccinated by Sept. 24 and all of Tyson’s office staff must receive the vaccine by Oct. 1. All other Tyson employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 1, and new hires must be fully vaccinated before their start date, King wrote in his letter to employees.
“We did not take this decision lightly,” King wrote. “We have spent months encouraging our team members to get vaccinated – today, under half of our team members are. We take this step today because nothing is more important than our team members’ health and safety, and we thank them for the work they do, every day, to help us feed this country, and our world.”
Exceptions to the vaccine mandate for Tyson employees include workers who seek medical or religious accommodation, according to a news release. The vaccine requirement also is subject to ongoing discussions with locations represented by unions, Tyson officials said.
United Food and Commercial Workers, the union representing 10,000 Iowa frontline food workers, including at Tyson meatpacking plants in Waterloo and Perry, raised “serious concerns” about the new vaccine mandate, union officials said in a news release.
“While we support and encourage workers getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, and have actively encouraged our members to do so, it is concerning that Tyson is implementing this mandate before the FDA has fully approved the vaccine,” UFCW International President Marc Perrone said in a statement.
Perrone said workers should have a voice in the vaccine mandate, and that UFCW will meet with Tyson officials in the coming weeks “to ensure that the rights of these workers are protected, and this policy is fairly implemented.”
Additionally, “employers should provide paid time off so that their essential workers can receive the vaccine without having to sacrifice their pay, and can rest as needed while their body adjusts to the vaccine and strengthens their immune system to fight off the virus.”
Since February, Tyson Foods has hosted more than 100 vaccination events for its employees across the country, including at its Waterloo plant. Additional onsite vaccination events will be scheduled, the company said.
Additionally, the company will incentivize frontline workers with a $200 bonus for getting vaccinated, expanding the company’s existing policy of compensating workers for up to four hours of regular pay if they are vaccinated outside of their normal shift or through an external source.
In June, a lawsuit brought by relatives of two Tyson workers in Waterloo and Independence who died days apart of COVID-19 was transferred to federal court.
Family members of Jeffrey Orvis and Arthur Scott, both of Waterloo, filed suit against Tyson Fresh Meats, Tyson Pet Products and a list of plant officials and supervisors in Black Hawk County District Court in April, alleging the company ignored warnings about the coronavirus pandemic and didn’t take the necessary steps to protect workers.
Orvis, 65, worked at the Waterloo plant and died April 19, 2020. Scott, 51, was employed at the Independence facility and died April 23, 2020.
Their deaths came as community leaders and health officials were calling for Tyson to close its Waterloo operation amid a COVID-19 outbreak, a call the company dismissed for more than a week before temporarily shuttering the operation on April 22, 2020.
In court records, Tyson denied the allegations, saying it invested millions in safety equipment and followed federal workplace guidelines.
Similar suits against Tyson Foods have been filed by the families of deceased workers Sedika Buljic, Reberiano Garcia, Jose Ayala and Isidro Fernandez.
Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson, a vocal critic of Tyson’s response to the Waterloo plant’s COVID-19 outbreak last year, said the company’s new vaccine mandate is welcome news.
“We appreciate Tyson foods being a responsible corporate partner and community partner, and recognizing the importance the vaccine and providing those vaccines, and staying on top of this virus as it continues to mutate and challenge our community,” he said.
Tyson Foods is now the largest U.S. food company to require COVID-19 vaccinations for its entire workforce, the company said.
“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the single most effective thing we can do to protect our team members, their families and their communities,” Dr. Claudia Coplein, Tyson’s chief medical officer, said in the news release. “With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts of contagious, dangerous variants leading to increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization among the U.S. unvaccinated population, this is the right time to take the next step to ensure a fully vaccinated workforce.”