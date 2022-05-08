Tyson Foods launches free education program for all U.S. workers

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods is making a milestone investment in its workers across the U.S. by providing them access to a free education.

The Arkansas-based company recently announced that, beginning this summer, employees will have the ability to attain master’s, undergraduate, and associate degrees, career certificates, and literacy and technology fundamentals – all for free. Tyson operates a pork plant in Waterloo.

According to a news release, Tyson is partnering with social impact company Guild to expand its Upward Academy program to include access to more than 175 programs from over 35 of the nation’s top universities and learning providers. The four-year, $60 million investment will cover 100% of all tuition, books, and fees for employees.

“This commitment to our team members reinforces our belief that they are the lifeblood of our current and future success. Providing equity and opportunity to every single member of our team is part of our goal to make Tyson the most sought-after place to work,” John R. Tyson, the executive vice president and chief sustainability officer at Tyson Foods said in the release. “Providing education benefits will continue to lay a foundation for personal and career growth for our team members.”

The initiative expands Upward Academy, an onsite adult education program that has provided free English as a second language, high school completion, citizenship, financial and digital literacy classes to frontline employees since 2016. It is currently offered at 46 Tyson locations, including Waterloo and three other Iowa plants. With the addition of the online curriculum, all U.S. employees will now have access to nearly 200 learning programs provided by dozens of institutions of higher learning.

An online portal will provide them access to curriculum and courses covering foundational skills, career certificates and academic degrees in 12 areas. Learn more about the new program online at tyson.guildeducation.com.

