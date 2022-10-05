Tyson Foods donates food to Hurricane Ian victims

Tyson, one of the world's largest meat producers, said Wednesday that corporate staff at its Chicago and Downers Grove, Ill., locations and Dakota Dunes, S.D., office will start relocating to its headquarters in Springdale, Ark., early next year.
Toby Talbot, AP FILE PHOTO
Tyson Foods is donating four million meals and deploying other disaster relief to Florida following Hurricane Ian.
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods is donating 4 million meals and deploying other disaster relief efforts to support storm victims, volunteers, and first responders in Florida, devastated by the recent flooding and severe weather from Hurricane Ian.
The company is partnering with Walmart to help distribute more than a million pounds of protein to feed those in need in Fort Myers and surrounding areas. The company is also partnering with Publix, Feeding America and three of their local member food banks – All Faiths Food Bank, Harry Chapin Food Bank and Feeding Tampa Bay – to provide protein to people affected by the storm.
In addition to its commitment to donate 1 million pounds of protein, the company will provide ongoing support to Feeding America and other relief agencies to best serve the ongoing needs of the community as it moves from response to recovery in the wake of the storm.
“The impact of Hurricane Ian is absolutely devastating, and we’re deploying resources where we can make the most impact,” Tim Grailer, Tyson Foods' senior director of corporate social responsibility, said in a news release. “This response wouldn’t be possible without the support of our disaster relief partners and customers, who are all volunteering time and resources to make sure our response is as successful as possible. Our hearts go out to those who suffered tremendous losses in the wake of Hurricane Ian.”
Tyson Foods plans to locate its disaster relief trailer at Walmart in Fort Myers, Florida, this week and will have volunteers on site who will distribute food, water, and ice. The volunteers involved include grill teams from Tyson Foods’ facilities in Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi. Volunteers from other Tyson locations in Arkansas will also assist.
1 of 7
AND THE WALLS CAME TUMBLING DOWN
The front façade and columns of the church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumble as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Tuesday. The building used to house Cedar Falls Mennonite Church and Casa Montessori Preschool, which moved out more recently. It is being torn down to make way for a pocket residential neighborhood.
The bell tower portion of the church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumbles down as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Tuesday. The building used to house Cedar Falls Mennonite Church and Casa Montessori Preschool, which moved out more recently. It is being torn down to make way for a pocket residential neighborhood.
A demolition crew finished knocking down the church building at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls on Oct. 4, 2022. The building had once been home to Cedar Falls Mennonite Church and, until recently, Casa Montessori Preschool.
1 of 7
AND THE WALLS CAME TUMBLING DOWN
The front façade and columns of the church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumble as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Tuesday. The building used to house Cedar Falls Mennonite Church and Casa Montessori Preschool, which moved out more recently. It is being torn down to make way for a pocket residential neighborhood.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
AND THE WALLS CAME TUMBLING DOWN
The bell tower portion of the church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumbles down as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Tuesday. The building used to house Cedar Falls Mennonite Church and Casa Montessori Preschool, which moved out more recently. It is being torn down to make way for a pocket residential neighborhood.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Church Demo 5
The church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumbles down as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Church Demo 4
The church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumbles down as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Church Demo 6
The church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumbles down as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Church Demo 3
The church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumbles down as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Church Demo 7
The church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumbles down as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Tuesday.
On Monday evening, a unanimous vote was cast to approve of a previous designation of much of Downtown Waterloo as an “area of slum and blight.” According to Waterloo public works director Noel Anderson, this opens up the possibility of outside funds and tax credits to bring some much-needed improvements to the area.
Tyson, one of the world's largest meat producers, said Wednesday that corporate staff at its Chicago and Downers Grove, Ill., locations and Dakota Dunes, S.D., office will start relocating to its headquarters in Springdale, Ark., early next year.