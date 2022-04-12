Tyson Foods commits $1 million to expand legal, citizenship support for team members

A trailer from 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,' a collaborative production of Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Cedar Falls Community Theatre, Waterloo Community Theatre and Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra.
SPRINGDALE, Ark. – Tyson Foods has committed more than $1 million to support its many team members who are immigrants to the United States. The company’s U.S. based workforce is made up of team members from more than 160 countries and collectively speak more than 50 languages. The Tyson Immigration Partnership helps provide these team members with legal services and acquire U.S. citizenship. The program, which has been supporting seven Tyson facilities over the past year, will now serve 40 company locations in 14 states.
Tyson Foods works with Immigrant Connection, a nonprofit group that helps provide immigrants with legal services, such as employment authorization renewals and petitions for citizenship. In the last year alone, the program has helped more than 500 Tyson team members. Tyson reimburses team members for citizenship application fees, which for an individual can be as much as $725. .
“We care about our team members and want to help them achieve their goals, including those who have dreams of becoming U.S. citizens and having greater access to opportunities our country has to offer,” said John R. Tyson, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer, Tyson Foods. “We’re working hard to help team members who want and need assistance with their lawful immigration status or the complex and expensive process of becoming a citizen. We want to be the most sought-after place to work, and this is one way we hope to do that.”
“Starting the process to become a citizen was intimidating and scary, but I wanted stability for me and my family. Without the people involved in the programs, I would not have the confidence to pursue citizenship,” said José Avjix, a Tyson team member in Green Forest, Arkansas. “Tyson is a place that keeps you growing and I really appreciate the professional and personal growth the company offers.”
Immigrant Connection is hosting monthly informational meetings for Tyson team members at 27 company locations across the country.
Tyson Foods has historically attracted immigrants because it provides good-paying entry level jobs with benefits. With average hourly pay of more than $18 plus the value of medical, dental and vision insurance, vacation and other benefits, the average total compensation for hourly team members has increased to more than $24 an hour, or an annual value of more than $50,000.
Tyson Foods has invested more than $500 million in wage increases and bonuses for frontline workers over the past year. In addition, it is piloting subsidized and onsite childcare, as well as seven near-site health centers. An increasing number of Tyson production facilities are also offering more flexible work schedules for frontline workers.
RodCon - I
The Cedar Rapids Ultimate Super Heroes made an appearance at RodCon 2022 and were collecting donations for the Cedar Bend Humane Society in honor of the late Betty White’s love for animals.
Participants in the Kids Costume Contest pose for a photo. Pictured, from left, are: Bethany Berryman, 12, of Evansdale; Wyatt Brummer, 12, of Cedar Falls; Wilbur Warneka, 13, of Aplington; Angelina Steinmeyer, 15, of Holland; Julia Logue, 14, of Adell; Evan McCammon, 11, of Cedar Falls; and Sidney Miller-Prouty, 11, of Cedar Falls.
RodCon - 9
Natalie Lawrence, a UNI student dressed as character Lucy from 'Fairy Tail,' poses for a fun action photo with Ben Paper, of Conrad, who depicted Inosuke from Demon Slayer.
RodCon - G
Pokemon was the focus of one craft table at RodCon 2022.
RodCon - A
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022. Pictured, from left, are: Susie Nemeth-Wold, Jill Kitch, Brent Kitch and Andrea Eilders.
RodCon - 8
Kids had nearly a dozen craft tables at their disposal Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
RodCon - H
Mama Mage gives a reading at RodCon 2022.
RodCon - 6
Kids had nearly a dozen craft tables at their disposal Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
RodCon - 5
'Teriyaki Weasel' was selling video game, anime and animal themed prints, keychains, stickers, plush dolls and other apparel Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
RodCon - 3
The Streng brothers from Cedar Rapids came dressed as Luigi, Spider-Man and Hulk. Pictured, from left, are: Atticus, 7, Ulysses, 6, and Achilles, 4.
RodCon - F
Some attendees played Dungeons and Dragons at RodCon 2022.
RodCon - B
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022. Pictured, from left, are: Mason Post, Corbin Post and Jon Post.
RodCon - 1
RodCon - E
Video games were one of many offerings at RodCon 2022.
RodCon - D
Some 50 stands dotted the inside of Rod Library at RodCon 2022.
RodCon - 2
RodCon attendees dressed as Spider-Man recreate a familiar scene from the movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'
RodCon - 4
'King's Carvings' was one of a few dozen vendors that had a table set up Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
RodCon - C
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022.