Tyson: COVID-19 putting pressure on pork supply chain

Tyson has had to temporarily cease operations at some facilities for deep cleaning as the amount of cases of the new coronavirus have increased at meat-packing and processing facilities across the country.

Tyson officials said Monday the company recorded second quarter sales of $10.9 billion, a record and increase of 4% over last year, and recorded an operating income of $501 million.

Banks, Tyson’s president, also said Tyson has given $120 million in bonuses to workers and have had zero layoffs or furloughs. He said Tyson has invested heavily in protective equipment for workers as well as investing in thermal scanners to check the temperatures of workers as they arrive at plants.

Sales have increased 15% to 40%, depending on the category, even as panic buying has fallen from “extreme levels,” Banks said.

Retail sales traditionally account for 45% of Tyson’s sales, but have boosted to about two-thirds of all sales. Food service normally accounts for 40%.

Tyson officials, talking about beef, said cattle producers have been met with much lower processing demand for their fed cattle.