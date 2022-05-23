 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tyson awards scholarships to six students

  • 0
Scholarships clip art
SHUTTERSTOCK

Tyson awards scholarships to area students

WATERLOO – Tyson Foods’ Waterloo facility has awarded $1,000 scholarships to six area students through its annual local scholarship program.

Recipients are Elise Andersen, Rylee Boulden, Clare Johnson, David Lupembe, Anisia Smith and Alec Timmerman, the children of Tyson team members Chet Andersen, Jeremy Lynch, Jeff Johnson, Therese Molisho, Denise Allen and Gwen Timmerman, respectively.

The scholarships will help six individuals with their college or university education-related expenses, such as tuition, books, academic fees and room and board. Tyson awards scholarships to children of current Tyson team members based on student performance, involvement in school and in the community, and financial need.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka economic crisis leads to essential drug shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News