Tyson awards scholarships to six students

WATERLOO – Tyson Foods’ Waterloo facility has awarded $1,000 scholarships to six area students through its annual local scholarship program.
Recipients are Elise Andersen, Rylee Boulden, Clare Johnson, David Lupembe, Anisia Smith and Alec Timmerman, the children of Tyson team members Chet Andersen, Jeremy Lynch, Jeff Johnson, Therese Molisho, Denise Allen and Gwen Timmerman, respectively.
The scholarships will help six individuals with their college or university education-related expenses, such as tuition, books, academic fees and room and board. Tyson awards scholarships to children of current Tyson team members based on student performance, involvement in school and in the community, and financial need.
