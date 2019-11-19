WATERLOO – Two Waterloo residents were injured when their vehicle crashed into a bridge pier on Interstate 380 Tuesday morning.
Lee Galloway, 63, and Mary Galloway, 60, were taken to St. Luke’s hospital in Cedar Rapids by ground ambulance, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The two were traveling south on the interstate around the 49 mile marker near Brandon at about 9 a.m. Tuesday when their Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed into a bridge pier for the V-71/Dugan Avenue overpass.
The Iowa Division of Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Urbana police and fire and Brandon Fire Department assisted at the scene.
The State Patrol is investigating the collision.
