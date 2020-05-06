Two vehicles collide, injuring 1, near Fayette

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FAYETTE --An Elgin man was injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Fayette Tuesday.

The crash was reported to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office about 1:10 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Klock Road and Highway 150. An investigation determined that Steven L. Johanningmeier, 33, of Elgin, was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Highway 150 when he attempted to pass a 2000 Freightliner Conventional operated by John K. Frey, 67, of Fayette.

Johanningmeier failed to see the Freightliner making a left turn onto Klock Road. Both vehicles collided in the roadway, deputies said. Both vehicles are considered a total loss. Frey was not injured, but Johanningmeier was transported to Palmer Hospital in West Union for non-life threatening injures.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Fayette Police Department, Fayette Fire Department and Fayette Ambulance. Charges are pending and the accident remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0