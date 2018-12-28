Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Highway 63 and Cedar-Wapsi Road north of Waterloo Thursday.

Deputies said the crash was reported about 3:40 p.m. The report states Joel Rochford, 41, of New Hampton, was northbound on Highway 63 when his Ford F-150 collided with a Ford Edge SUV being driven by Janet Levendusky, 80, of Oelwein.

Rochford and a passenger were transported by private vehicle for medical attention, while Levendusky and a passenger went by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital for treatment.

Levendusky was ticketed for a traffic violation.

Assisting deputies at the scene was the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation (Motor Vehicle Enforcement), Oelwein Ambulance and Denver Fire/Ambulance.

