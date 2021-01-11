 Skip to main content
Two taken to the hospital in Fairbank crash
Two taken to the hospital in Fairbank crash

FAIRBANK – Two people were taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash near Fairbank on Sunday.

A man from Robins was heading south in the 7000 block of North Black Hawk Buchanan Avenue around 5:25 p.m. when his vehicle entered a ditch.

Medics with Jesup Ambulance and Fairbank Ambulance took the driver and male juvenile passenger to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo for treatment. Their identities and conditions weren’t available. The Fairbank Fire Department assisted at the scene.

