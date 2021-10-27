Two rescued from basement in Cedar Falls stair collapse

CEDAR FALLS — Authorities rescued a two people who fell into a basement when the stairs at their home collapsed on Wednesday.
Police were called to 1924 W. 12th St. around 10:15 a.m. and found two people lying in the basement. Crews with MercyOne-Cedar Falls and Cedar Falls Fire used ladder to gain access to the patients, who were lifted from the basement using a Stokes basket.
Both patients sustained injuries in the incident and were transported to a local hospital, according to firefighters.
Jeff Reinitz
