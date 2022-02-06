 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two people hospitalized Saturday after car crashes into semi trailer south of Dunkerton

DUNKERTON — Two people were hospitalized Saturday night after their car crashed into the trailer of a semi truck south of Dunkerton.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., Black Hawk County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of North Canfield Road for the accident involving a silver 2002 Chevrolet Malibu and a semi trailer. The area is between Independence Avenue and Newell Street.

The Malibu was traveling southbound on the road while the semi was attempting to back into a private driveway to turn around, according to a news release. Officials said the people in the car did not recognize the trailer in the roadway and drove into the rear driver side trailer wall and rear axle.

Two female passengers were removed from the vehicle by emergency medical services personnel with Dunkerton Fire Ambulance and Jesup Fire Ambulance. They were transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was issued multiple citations and was released from the scene uninjured, the sheriff's department said.

The accident remains under investigation.

