Two people escape Waterloo house fire before first responders put it out, save two pets

Fire
Shutterstock

WATERLOO – A Saturday morning fire broke out in the upper floor bedroom of a two-story home in the 400 block of Bratnober Street, leaving two people with little choice but to escape through a window.

The family also pointed out that Waterloo Fire Rescue rescued a cat and a dog during the response.

The 911 call came at 10:48 a.m., said Battalion Chief Troy Luck

After the two people became aware of the smoke, they proceeded to break through a second floor window and jump onto a nearby shed to get out of a smoke-ridden area of the small single family home.

No significant injuries were reported; those who escaped the home were evaluated by paramedics on scene.

Luck said the fire was limited to the one bedroom, but there was additional smoke and heat damage throughout the second floor.

All utilities were shut off for the time being, according to Luck. The family declined Red Cross assistance, he added.

It was a “pretty straight-forward response,” said Luck. “But there is always a bit of anxiety whenever you have people trapped inside. We’re glad no one was hurt real bad.”

The cause is under investigation.

