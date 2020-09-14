 Skip to main content
Two motorcyclist injured when deer darts across road near Dunkerton
breaking top story

DUNKERTON – Two motorcyclists were taken to the hospital following a Sunday crash outside Dunkerton.

Both were traveling north on North Raymond Road around 7:05 p.m. Sunday when one hit a small deer that darted into the roadway from a ditch. The other motorcyclist lost control trying to avoid the first motorcyclist, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

Both were taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo with minor injuries.

