Two motorcyclist injured when deer darts across road near Dunkerton

DUNKERTON – Two motorcyclists were taken to the hospital following a Sunday crash outside Dunkerton.
Both were traveling north on North Raymond Road around 7:05 p.m. Sunday when one hit a small deer that darted into the roadway from a ditch. The other motorcyclist lost control trying to avoid the first motorcyclist, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Both were taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo with minor injuries.
