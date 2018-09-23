Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Jim Cook and Shane Farmer

CEDAR FALLS — Two more Cedar Falls firefighters have resigned, bringing the total to four who have quit the department this month.

James Cook’s last day was Sept. 1; Shane Farmer, Capt. Josh Lux and Eric Jansen resigned last week.

Cook and Farmer both cited safety issues for their resignations, directly related to the city’s policy of using public safety officers (PSOs) to fight fires.

Jansen and Lux have not said why they are leaving.

There are now 20 career firefighters, 20 public safety officers, one fire chief and a rental inspector available to fight fires in Cedar Falls.

There is enough manpower to provide the minimum standards for shifts, said Jeff Olson, Cedar Falls public safety director and chief of police.

“If we don’t have enough, we’ll bring them in on overtime,” Olson said. “Next week we’ll have to take a look see if we want to either hire some firefighters or move some (public safety officers) over there, or what exactly we want to do.”

Firefighters could be replaced by current PSOs, or new full-time firefighters could be trained.

“If they are replaced by a PSO, then the PSO would move over to the fire 24-hour shift,” Olson said. “It’s really the same thing. The advantage is the PSO is already trained.”

Scott Dix, president of Cedar Falls Firefighters Association, the union representing firefighters, said neither Lux or Jansen offered a statement now, but may in the future.

“The reason for that is going to be based upon our pension system,” Dix said. “In order for you to receive a pension you have to leave employment in good standing.”

Cook left for the Des Moines metro area, and Farmer is going out of state.

For three years Cedar Falls has used PSOs — trained as both police officers and firefighters — to help fight fires. The Cedar Falls Firefighters Association has pushed back heavily against the change.

“We’re going through some organizational changes, and some people are having a tough time with it,” Olson said.

