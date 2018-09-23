CEDAR FALLS — Two more Cedar Falls firefighters have resigned, bringing the total to four who have quit the department this month.
James Cook’s last day was Sept. 1; Shane Farmer, Capt. Josh Lux and Eric Jansen resigned last week.
Cook and Farmer both cited safety issues for their resignations, directly related to the city’s policy of using public safety officers (PSOs) to fight fires.
Jansen and Lux have not said why they are leaving.
There are now 20 career firefighters, 20 public safety officers, one fire chief and a rental inspector available to fight fires in Cedar Falls.
There is enough manpower to provide the minimum standards for shifts, said Jeff Olson, Cedar Falls public safety director and chief of police.
“If we don’t have enough, we’ll bring them in on overtime,” Olson said. “Next week we’ll have to take a look see if we want to either hire some firefighters or move some (public safety officers) over there, or what exactly we want to do.”
Firefighters could be replaced by current PSOs, or new full-time firefighters could be trained.
“If they are replaced by a PSO, then the PSO would move over to the fire 24-hour shift,” Olson said. “It’s really the same thing. The advantage is the PSO is already trained.”
Scott Dix, president of Cedar Falls Firefighters Association, the union representing firefighters, said neither Lux or Jansen offered a statement now, but may in the future.
“The reason for that is going to be based upon our pension system,” Dix said. “In order for you to receive a pension you have to leave employment in good standing.”
Cook left for the Des Moines metro area, and Farmer is going out of state.
For three years Cedar Falls has used PSOs — trained as both police officers and firefighters — to help fight fires. The Cedar Falls Firefighters Association has pushed back heavily against the change.
“We’re going through some organizational changes, and some people are having a tough time with it,” Olson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(7) comments
Big gubment union thugs.
I thought they were too expensive to bear? WOWZA!!!
It is dangerous to underestimate the importance of full time professional fire fighters. Each aspect of public safety - Fire/EMS (aka life safety) and law enforcement are demanding occupations that require full time effort in order to be performed efficiently and effectively. The essential characteristic of a professional fire department is continuous training. Fires require split second decisions determining crucial tasks that must then be performed flawlessly in order to be effective. The first few minutes of any structure fire are critically important. Fire doubles in size every minute it burns. An aggressive, rapid, interior attack done by highly skilled professional firefighters is what makes the difference. The goal of any metro fire department should be to contain the fire to the room of origin. I would suggest an analysis of the data would show that goal is becoming increasingly difficult to attain in Cedar Falls. It doesn’t matter how many fire fighters eventually arrive at an incident. It matters how rapidly enough fire fighters arrive. Safe interior attacks require implementation of a 2-in 2-out rule, meaning for every 2 fire fighters entering a structure you need 2 outside ready to enter in case of a problem. With today’s synthetics found in so many household furnishings fire burns hotter and more aggressively making the rapid attack even that much more important.
I’m fearful the City of Cedar Falls leadership is far too focused on efficiency and not focused nearly enough on effectiveness.
Don’t believe me? Ask the homeowners of the structure that recently burned essentially to the ground on Nordic Drive - in the middle of the day! That should not happen. It did. So the question should be asked - why? I would suggest at minimum a largely contribution factor is the staffing situation at CFFD.
Turnover is never a good thing, especially when you lose tenured, experiences, knowledgeable staff. Turnover is almost always a result of bad management. To suggest the current resignations are because some folks don’t like change is difficult to understand. I believe it makes more sense to have the leadership team turn them mirror around and take a hard look at themselves.
I have worked in public safety for over 30 years in everything from small towns to my eventual career in one of the nations largest cities. We have a saying at work - It’s up to us, no one else is coming. We do what we need to do to get the job done, often times at great personal risk. In turn our employer supports us and provides us with the tools needed as well as creating an environment (both financially and philosophically) in which we are supported. I believe the City of Cedar Falls leadership team is falling short with their end of the deal. Hopefully nobody dies as a result.
Well put, and all of this just serves as testament to how continued tax breaks and the continued loss of big gubment revenues is proving far more expensive than we can bear.
Cedar Falls mayor and council have been down falling for awhile. (Waterloo too for that matter) Now is the worst. They are not concerned with the safety of the residents.
They obviously don't have enough manpower as they are using Waterloo multiple tims a day
So the comment from Dix about the pension and you must leave employment on good terms would leave me to believe that these individuals are retiring, not just quitting. Am I reading this correctly or just not understanding the comments. The other two commented on why they were leaving, did that effect their pension. I'm obviously confused!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.