CEDAR FALLS — Plans are ready to move forward on an inclusive playground after supporters raised $1 million for the project.
A large crowd gathered Saturday at Greenhill Park, where A Place to Play Playground will be located, as organizers Amanda Weichers and Sarah Corkery thanked donors. They ceremonially broke ground on the playground with the help of children, architects and city officials. It is expected to be completed by next fall.
“Many of you in attendance have been strong supporters since day one almost four years ago,” said Weichers, whose nonprofit organization Beau’s Beautiful Blessings serves as the project’s fiscal agent. She noted every donation mattered in reaching the goal, from six-figure contributions to school fundraiser proceeds.
The two mothers began the effort after seeing a need for an inclusive playground in their own families and others. Corkery’s son, Jude, is legally blind and has a seizure disorder. Weichers’ son, Beau, also has a seizure disorder and was born with a rare brain abnormality.
A Place to Play Playground will go beyond Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility compliance. It is designed to provide children and families of all physical, mental and social abilities and ages an opportunity to play together in an integrated, sensory-rich environment without the barriers that traditionally exist on a playground. Ritland + Kuiper Landscape Architects of Waterloo designed the project working with the Cedar Falls Public Works and Parks Division and friends of the project.
The 1-acre site at Ashworth and Algonquin drives is near Iowa Highway 58 off of Greenhill Road.
Jim Brown learned about the project from Weichers after he was elected mayor of Cedar Falls in 2015, when the pair still had the vast majority of the $1 million to raise.
“I’ve got to be honest with you,” Brown told those gathered for the event, saying he thought at the time “Good luck with that.” He has been pleasantly surprised by their success in the years since.
“What an incredible effort, what an incredible story. The future only looks that much brighter,” said Brown. “It’s going to make Cedar Falls that much better for quality of life.”
Mark Ripplinger, Cedar Falls’ director of municipal operations and programs, was also impressed with the effort. The city made in-kind donations to the project.
“The energy brought to this particular project is unbelievable,” he said. Plans and specifications for the playground will go to the city council during the next few months with bids due in February. “We should see this project start this spring or early summer,” added Ripplinger, noting construction of a restroom is expected to begin this fall.
“We are really excited about this becoming a regional draw,” said architect Mark Kuiper, pointing to “the unique way people can interact with the equipment.”
Corkery noted the equipment at the existing playground will be relocated to other parks. Five different types of swings will be grouped together, providing equipment for children of all abilities. She said wheelchairs will be able to go onto a bridge-and-tower structure, which will be designed so a child can’t fall off.
A hill will be created at the northeast end of the park and outfitted with a net climber and slide. Corkery said the slide will be wide enough for a parent and child to go down side by side. Some other features include an orbital spinner, a climbing structure, a zip line with buckets, a sand and water play area and a eight-foot high basketball “dunk hoop.”
It will also feature accessible parking, a changing room and drinking fountains in the restrooms, and a sensory wall and touch garden near the shelter. Surfaces around the equipment will include porous rubber matting covered by synthetic grass. The whole park will also be encircled by fencing, ensuring children are not easily able to run into the street.
“For parents with kids with autism, that was really important,” said Corkery.
Weichers noted many of the donations to the project. Early on, the R.J. McElroy Trust gave a few thousand dollars along $20,000 from the Max and Helen Guernsey Foundation. Both later followed up with more money, $45,000 and $20,000, respectively.
The 100+ Women Who Care Cedar Valley gave over $11,000 and Hansen Elementary School students raised more than $13,000 through sales of bracelets and pumpkins plus donating their own birthday money to the effort. Others raised funds by donating can and bottle redemption money. Viking Pump gave $50,000, two anonymous donors gave more than $225,000, and the Van G. Miller Charitable Trust will provide funds for maintenance and repairs over a decade.
Weichers particularly noted a $250,000 gift from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association, which came at a point where they were feeling discouraged about the fundraising efforts.
“Had it not been for the Black Hawk Gaming Association, I don’t believe we would have reached our goal this early — or at all,” she said.
