Two Mason City residents killed Floyd County crash
Two Mason City residents killed Floyd County crash

COLWELL — Two Mason City residents were killed in a two-vehicle collision in Floyd County on Saturday.

The crash occurred after 2 p.m. on Saturday near Underwood Avenue and 140th Street near Colwell, a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol stated.

A 2012 Ford Edge driven by Casey Lindahl, 28, of Charles City, was southbound on Underwood Avenue near 140th Street when it crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Ford Flex driven by Chris Andersen, 77, of Mason City, head on.

Lindahl and a 3-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries in the crash. Chris Andersen and passenger Anita Andersen, 76, of Mason City, died from their injuries.

All involved in the crash had been wearing seat belts. All were transported to Floyd County Medical Center by American Medical Response Ambulance.

The accident remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were the Colwell Fire Department, Floyd Fire Department, AMR Ambulance and the Floyd County Sheriff's Office.

