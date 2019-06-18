{{featured_button_text}}
Two Oelwein residents were flown to a hospital after their motorcycle crashed into a deer on Saturday near Wadena.

 contributed photo

OELWEIN – Two Oelwein residents were flown to a hospital after their motorcycle crashed into a deer on Saturday.

Driver Michael James Rettinger, 58, and passenger Sharon Kime-Rettinger, 56, were airlifted to Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., following the collision at Cedar and Bear roads north of Wadena, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The Harley-Davidson motorcycle was headed northbound on Cedar around 1:20 p.m. Saturday when a deer entered the roadway. The impact threw Kime-Rettinger onto the shoulder of the road, and Rettinger was thrown as the motorcycle entered a ditch and struck a tree.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by Wadena Fire Department and First Responders, Gunderson Air, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic Air Care, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Tri State Ambulance.

