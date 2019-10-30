{{featured_button_text}}

RAYMOND – Two people were injured following a near head-on crash at the Interstate 380/Highway 20 interchange late Tuesday.

The identities immediately available, but their injuries aren’t considered life threatening, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of a Lexus was flown by Air Care helicopter to MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo and then transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. The other driver, who was behind the wheel of a Nissan pickup truck, was taken to MercyOne by ambulance, according to deputies.

The crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. at the interchange near Raymond. The Lexus was traveling south in the northbound lane and collided with the northbound pickup, according to the sheriff's office.

The Lexus came to a rest in the ditch. The driver was trapped inside, and firefighters with Waterloo Fire Rescue freed the occupant from the vehicle. Crews with Evansdale Police & Ambulance and Gilbertville Fire assisted at the scene.

Northbound traffic on Interstate 380 was diverted to east bound Highway 20 for approximately three hours while the crash scene was cleared.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
2
3

Tags

Load comments