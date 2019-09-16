{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Two Missouri residents were injured in a weekend motorcycle crash in Waterloo.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took driver Larry James Curtis, 51, of Brumley, and passenger Michelle Lynn Stanley, 46, of Osage Beach, to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital for severe injuries, according to the accident report.

The crash happened at shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of West First Street/University Avenue and Washington Street under the overpass. A Chevrolet Malibu driven by Heather Wiedman was traveling northbound and collided with Curtis’ westbound Kawasaki motorcycle, the report states.

Wiedman wasn’t injured in the accident, according to the report.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

