WATERLOO – Two people were injured in a Wednesday afternoon crash on Lafayette Street.

The names, conditions and identities of the injured weren’t immediately available.

The accident happened around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday on Lafayette Street near the Vinton Street intersection and involved a Ford Escape and a Lincoln MKX.

Witnesses said the Ford was swerving and driving erratically before the collision, and the Ford’s driver was unconscious after the crash.

