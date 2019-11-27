WATERLOO – Two people were injured in a Wednesday afternoon crash on Lafayette Street.
The names, conditions and identities of the injured weren’t immediately available.
You have free articles remaining.
The accident happened around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday on Lafayette Street near the Vinton Street intersection and involved a Ford Escape and a Lincoln MKX.
Witnesses said the Ford was swerving and driving erratically before the collision, and the Ford’s driver was unconscious after the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.