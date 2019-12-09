{{featured_button_text}}

CLERMONT – Two UTV riders were hospitalized following a weekend crash near Clermont.

The accident happened around 11:55 p.m. Saturday in a farm field north of town, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Paramedics with Clermont Ambulance took Blaine Everman, 27, of Postville, and Jake Anderson, 34, of Clermont, to a hospital in Waukon. Anderson was later flown to Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., for further treatment.

The accident remains under investigation.

Other agencies involve include the Allamakee County Sheriff's Office, Postville Police Department and the Clermont Fire Department.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments