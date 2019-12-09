CLERMONT – Two UTV riders were hospitalized following a weekend crash near Clermont.
The accident happened around 11:55 p.m. Saturday in a farm field north of town, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Paramedics with Clermont Ambulance took Blaine Everman, 27, of Postville, and Jake Anderson, 34, of Clermont, to a hospital in Waukon. Anderson was later flown to Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., for further treatment.
You have free articles remaining.
The accident remains under investigation.
Other agencies involve include the Allamakee County Sheriff's Office, Postville Police Department and the Clermont Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.