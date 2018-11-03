WAVERLY -- Two people were injured Thursday evening in Waverly when a van collided with a wagon being pulled by a tractor, and another vehicle collided with the damaged van.
At 7:23 p.m., the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multiple vehicle accident in the southbound lanes of Hwy 218, north of C33 (190th Street.)
The investigation determined that a 2015 Toyota Sienna driven by Dale Duryee of Charles City was traveling South on Highway 218 when it collided with a wagon being pulled by a John Deere tractor driven by John White of Plainfield. Duryee’s van was disabled and remained in the travel portion of the roadway when a 2000 Ford Taurus being driven by Shau Landt of Charles City was traveling South on Highway 218 and collided with Duryee’s van.
Duryee and his passenger were transported to the Waverly Health Center for treatment of their injuries. White and Landt were uninjured. Charges are pending as the accident remains under investigation.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Plainfield Fire Department, Plainfield First Responders, Waverly Ambulance, S&T Collision and Towing, and Marks Wrecker Service.
