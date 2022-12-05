 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Two injured in Sumner area crash

  • Updated
  • 0
120522ho-sumner-crash-2

 Two people were injured in crash involving a pickup truck and a semi crash on icy roads northeast of Sumner on Monday.

 contributed

SUMNER — Two people were injured in a semi crash on icy roads northeast of Sumner on Monday.

The identities haven’t been released, but Fayette County sheriff’s deputies said they suffered serious injuries and were transported to Sumner Hospital.

The crash happened at about 10:11 a.m. on V-68 between 170th and 165th streets. Initial reports indicate the two were traveling in a Chevrolet pickup truck that lost control and crossed the center line. It then collided with an oncoming semi.

120522ho-sumner-crash-1

 Two people were injured in crash involving a pickup truck and a semi crash on icy roads northeast of Sumner on Monday.

The semi driver wasn’t injured.

Sumner Fire, Sumner Emergency Medical Services and Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement assisted at the scene.

The former Hy-Vee location on University Avenue will be the new home of the Waterloo Community Based Outpatient Clinic for Veterans Affairs, starting in the summer of 2023.

Construction at the Waterloo Career Center Extension

1 of 9
0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China eases controls, gives no sign when 'zero-covid' ends

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News