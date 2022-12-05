Two injured in Sumner area crash

SUMNER — Two people were injured in a semi crash on icy roads northeast of Sumner on Monday.

The identities haven’t been released, but Fayette County sheriff’s deputies said they suffered serious injuries and were transported to Sumner Hospital.

The crash happened at about 10:11 a.m. on V-68 between 170th and 165th streets. Initial reports indicate the two were traveling in a Chevrolet pickup truck that lost control and crossed the center line. It then collided with an oncoming semi.

The semi driver wasn’t injured.

Sumner Fire, Sumner Emergency Medical Services and Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement assisted at the scene.