ST. ANSGAR -- Two Northwood residents were injured after being ejected from a snowmobile just after early Sunday in Mitchell County.

Damian Lapoint, 26, was operating a snowmobile near the 4300 block of Dogwood Avenue around 12:15 a.m. when he struck a creek bed. He and passenger Briar Buechelle, 20, were thrown from the snowmobile.

Lapoint and Buechelle were each life-flighted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for their injuries by Mercy AirMed and Mayo One.

Iowa State Patrol, Mitchell County EMS, St. Ansgar Fire, and Mitchell County Sheriff's Office all responded to the scene.

