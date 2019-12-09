GILBERTVIILLE – Two people were injured in a series of crashes that shutdown the southbound lanes of Interstate 380 during a sudden snow storm Monday.
According to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, crews with Gilbertville Ambulance took Kenneth Rembert, 41, of Waterloo, and his passenger to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash happened around mile marker 63 around 12:25 a.m. when Rembert’s Crysteel truck was headed north and lost control on the ice covered road. The vehicle crossed the center median into southbound traffic.
Rembert’s truck first struck a 2017 Ram Promaster van driven by David Dyhuizen, 58, of Mount Vernon, and then a 2014 Peterbilt semi truck being driven by Winston Heck, 51, of Cedar Rapids, according to the sheriff’s office.
The accident and several unrelated jack-knifed semi-trucks with trailers in the median between mile marker 64 and 62 shut down the southbound lanes until almost 2 p.m.
The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Evansdale police, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation Vehicle Enforcement and Gilbertville Fire and Ambulance.
