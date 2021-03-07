Two injured in crash that demolished Waterloo garage

WATERLOO – Two people were injured in a Saturday night crash that demolished a garage.
A Chevrolet pickup was truck headed north on Evans Road around 5:45 p.m. Saturday when the driver, 72-year-old Robert McFee of Waterloo, apparently suffered a seizure, according to Waterloo police.
The truck ran through the “T” intersection with Osage Road, leaving the road and snapping a utility pole before slamming into a detached garage at 2417 Osage.
A resident who was inside the garage escape serious injury, according to Waterloo Fire Rescue.
Both were taken to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.