Two injured in crash that demolished Waterloo garage
Two injured in crash that demolished Waterloo garage

030721jr-osage-crash-1

Authorities are investigating a crash the demolished a garage at 2417 Osage Road, Waterloo, on Saturday, March 7, 2021.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – Two people were injured in a Saturday night crash that demolished a garage.

A Chevrolet pickup was truck headed north on Evans Road around 5:45 p.m. Saturday when the driver, 72-year-old Robert McFee of Waterloo, apparently suffered a seizure, according to Waterloo police.

The truck ran through the “T” intersection with Osage Road, leaving the road and snapping a utility pole before slamming into a detached garage at 2417 Osage.

A resident who was inside the garage escape serious injury, according to Waterloo Fire Rescue.

Both were taken to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.

