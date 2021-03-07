Two injured in crash that demolished Waterloo garage

WATERLOO – Two people were injured in a Saturday night crash that demolished a garage.

A Chevrolet pickup was truck headed north on Evans Road around 5:45 p.m. Saturday when the driver, 72-year-old Robert McFee of Waterloo, apparently suffered a seizure, according to Waterloo police.

The truck ran through the “T” intersection with Osage Road, leaving the road and snapping a utility pole before slamming into a detached garage at 2417 Osage.

A resident who was inside the garage escape serious injury, according to Waterloo Fire Rescue.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both were taken to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.

WATCH NOW: Business fire videos

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.