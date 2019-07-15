{{featured_button_text}}

WINTHROP – Two people were seriously injured in a Saturday evening crash on Highway 20 near the Winthrop exit.

The names and conditions of the injured weren’t immediately available.

According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, an eastbound vehicle crossed the through the median around 7:50 p.m. Saturday and went over the westbound lanes, rolling over multiple times and coming to rest in the north ditch.

One person was airlifted from the scene; the other was transported to an area hospital before being airlifted as well.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Quasqueton Fire Department, Winthrop Fire Department, Area Ambulance Service and AirCare.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

