WINTHROP – Two people were seriously injured in a Saturday evening crash on Highway 20 near the Winthrop exit.
The names and conditions of the injured weren’t immediately available.
According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, an eastbound vehicle crossed the through the median around 7:50 p.m. Saturday and went over the westbound lanes, rolling over multiple times and coming to rest in the north ditch.
You have free articles remaining.
One person was airlifted from the scene; the other was transported to an area hospital before being airlifted as well.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Quasqueton Fire Department, Winthrop Fire Department, Area Ambulance Service and AirCare.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.