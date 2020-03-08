You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two injured in Cedar Falls crash
0 comments
top story

Two injured in Cedar Falls crash

{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- Two people were injured in a single vehicle rollover accident in Cedar Fall Saturday night.

The vehicle rolled several times and came to a rest on the exit ramp of Highway 218 and Lone Tree Road around 9:21 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Police identified the occupants as 40 year-old Gregory Burkett and 29 year-old Micheala Walker, both of 1002 Clair St.

Walker was transported to Allen Hospital, and a Burkett was taken to Mercy One - Waterloo. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Officers were assisted by Cedar Falls Fire Rescue and Mercy One Paramedics.

Photos: Hartman Reserve Maple Syrup Festival

clip art ambulance
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News