Two injured in Cedar Falls crash

CEDAR FALLS -- Two people were injured in a single vehicle rollover accident in Cedar Fall Saturday night.

The vehicle rolled several times and came to a rest on the exit ramp of Highway 218 and Lone Tree Road around 9:21 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Police identified the occupants as 40 year-old Gregory Burkett and 29 year-old Micheala Walker, both of 1002 Clair St.

Walker was transported to Allen Hospital, and a Burkett was taken to Mercy One - Waterloo. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Officers were assisted by Cedar Falls Fire Rescue and Mercy One Paramedics.

