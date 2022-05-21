Two injured in Cedar Falls crash

The names of the injured and their conditions weren’t immediately available, but Cedar Falls authorities said one was treated at a local hospital and the other was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City by AirCare helicopter.

Initial reports were that the vehicle was traveling in the 2500 block of North Union Road around 11 p.m. Friday when the vehicle left the road and rolled, coming to a rest on its top. One person was pinned under the wreckage, and the other was trapped in the vehicle, and Cedar Falls Fire Rescue had to free them.