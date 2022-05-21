 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two injured in Cedar Falls crash

CEDAR FALLS --- Two people were injured in a Friday night crash in Cedar Falls.

The names of the injured and their conditions weren’t immediately available, but Cedar Falls authorities said one was treated at a local hospital and the other was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City by AirCare helicopter.

Initial reports were that the vehicle was traveling in the 2500 block of North Union Road around 11 p.m. Friday when the vehicle left the road and rolled, coming to a rest on its top. One person was pinned under the wreckage, and the other was trapped in the vehicle, and Cedar Falls Fire Rescue had to free them.

Cedar Falls police and MercyOne Paramedics also responded to the scene.

