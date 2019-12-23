CEDAR FALLS – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cedar Falls Monday morning.
The injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, according to Cedar Falls police. The identities of the injured haven't been released.
The collision happened at the intersection of East Greenhill Road and Rownd Street. One vehicle was headed south on Rownd, and the other was going east on Greenhill. The intersection is controlled by a stoplight.
After the impact, one vehicle veered into a grassy area in front of Valley Lutheran School before coming to a stop.
A driver from one vehicle and a passenger from the other received minor injuries, police said.
The accident is under investigation.
