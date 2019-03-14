NEW HARTFORD -- Two people were injured in separate crashes in Butler County on Wednesday.
In the first accident, 58-year-old Daniel Christiansen of New Hartford, was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck south on North Public Road near Shell Rock around 12:43 p.m. when he apparently failed to yield at a stop sign at Highway 3 and collided with a westbound Volvo semi driven by Kelly Call, 52, of Golf Port, Miss., according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Crews with Waverly Ambulance took Christiansen to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Then at 2:30 p.m., Latisha Nash, 38, of Waterloo, was traveling west on Highway 57 near New Hartford and stopped to make a left turn on to Terrace Avenue when her van was hit from behind by a pickup truck driven by Claude Riley, 50, of Parkersburg. Riley was treated at Grundy Center Memorial Hospital.
