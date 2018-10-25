TRIPOLI -- The Bremer County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday released information about a crash Monday that hurt two people.
The crash was reported about 1:45 p.m. west of Tripoli on Highway 93 and Midway Avenue. Deputies said a gray 2007 Buick Lucerne driven by Patrick Laconte, 25, of Tripoli, was westbound on Highway 93 and drove left of center into the eastbound lane and struck a red International tractor pulling grain wagons going eastbound. It was driven by Brian Kuker, 53, of Tripoli.
Laconte's car then struck a blue Chevy Traverse also going eastbound, driven by Kendra Lampe, 58 of Waterloo.
The accident is still under investigation with charges pending. Laconte and Lampe were both transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo for their injuries.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa State Patrol, Tripoli Police Department, Tripoli Fire Department, Tripoli Ambulance, Denver Ambulance, Iowa Department of Transportation and Del’s Wrecker Service.
