Try 1 month for 99¢

DIKE -- Two people were sent to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning near Dike.

The Iowa State Patrol identified the injured as Brooklyn Maree Hamilton, 31, of Cedar Falls, the driver of the Chevy Tahoe, and Addison Schiller, no age given, of Cedar Falls. Both were transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Troopers said the vehicle was northbound on County Road T-55 north of 130th Street when the driver lost control about 10:50 a.m. The vehicle went into the east ditch and struck a tree.

The crash remains under investigation. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Dike Ambulance and the Dike Fire Department.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Editor

Editor at The Courier

Load comments