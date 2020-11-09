Two famous Cedar Valley talents share exhibition space at Hearst Center

CEDAR FALLS – Illustrator Gary Kelley and “Sleeping with the Enemy” author Nancy Price are two of the Cedar Valley’s most famous residents, and artwork by both internationally known artists is being celebrated in two new exhibitions at the Hearst Center for the Arts.
Twelve original monotypes and pastel illustrations from Kelley’s recent “Hard Won – Not Done” portrait series, and 12 original pen-and-ink illustrations by Price for her 2004 novel, “No One Knows” will be displayed now through Dec. 6. “I’ve heard people say ‘there must be something in the water’ because the Cedar Valley has so many creative talents in the visual arts and literature,” said Heather Skeens, Hearst executive director.
The exhibitions were originally set to open in April but had to be postponed when the Hearst Center temporarily closed its doors due to COVID-19. Kelley was commissioned in 2019 by the League of Women Voters of Iowa to create a portrait series honoring groundbreaking Iowa suffragettes, activists and trailblazers. The portraits were gathered in a 2020 “Hard Won – Not Done” calendar, sponsored by Veridian Credit Union, commemorating passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.
Former state legislator Doris Kelley of Cedar Falls, who is chairing Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration Committee and representing the League of Women Voters of Iowa, and the late Barbara Brown, former chairwoman of the Cedar Falls Public Art Committee, commissioned Kelley for the calendar project. Iowa historical figures such as Carrie Chapman Catt, Willie Stevenson Glanton, Edna Griffin and Jean Adeline Morgan Wanatee are featured.
“They gave me some flexibility. Doris and Barb didn’t say ‘here are the 12 women we want.’ It would be visually boring if it was 12 politicians or lawyers or judges. They’re part of it, but I wanted the calendar to be much more involved, to visually feature a variety of women who have been important to Iowa. It has to be engaging,” Kelley said in an earlier Courier interview.
Each portrait in the Hearst display is augmented with a biographical sketch by writer Cydney Kelley, Kelley’s daughter, which also appear in the calendar. A limited number of calendars will be available at the Hearst Center for no charge. A selection of Kelley’s original illustrations are for sale and can be purchased through the center. First published in France in 2001, the English language edition of “No One Knows” was released in 2004, which featured Price’s own pen-and-ink illustrations. Set in Cedar Falls during World War II, Price has described the book as “a love letter to Cedar Falls and my friends.”
“Her illustrations are elegant in black-and-white. Each has a lot of power and visually tells a story by a woman who is very accomplished,” said Skeens. The author gave the 12 illustrations from “No One Knows” as a gift to the Hearst Center’s permanent collection in 2003. The exhibition will include short excerpts from the novel. Price has written more than a dozen novels, including at least five set in Cedar Falls. One of her most famous novels, “Sleeping with the Enemy” was published in 1987 and became a popular movie starring Julia Roberts. The author gave the 12 “No One Knows” illustrations as a gift to the Hearst Center’s permanent collection in 2003. The exhibition will include short excerpts from the novel.
