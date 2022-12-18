Two ejected from SUV in Cedar Falls rollover crash

CEDAR FALLS -- Two men were ejected from an SUV on Saturday as it reportedly rolled over while traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 218.

The Cedar Falls police and fire divisions responded at 10:24 p.m. to the crash at mile marker 188.3 near Exit 189 leading to Lone Tree Road. The sole occupants ended up in a snow bank not too far from their vehicle on the side of the roadway, according to Capt. Tim Smith.

Smith said both sustained non-life threatening injuries and were in stable condition upon arrival, but were transported by MercyOne paramedics to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital for further evaluation.

Also helping in response was Black Hawk County Dispatch and Rasmusson Towing.

The driver told police he lost control of the vehicle. And Smith had no other firm indications at this time as to the circumstances or cause of the crash.

A wintery mix and cold temperatures had led to slick road conditions throughout the day, and a number of other one-vehicle accidents had been reported in other parts of the Cedar Valley.

