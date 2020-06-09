You are the owner of this article.
Two dead in Turkey River accident
breaking top story

CLERMONT -- Two people were killed in an accident on the Turkey River near Clermont on Monday afternoon.

Around 3:40 p.m. the Fayette County sheriff’s office received a report of two people who were in distress after going over the dam near Clermont on the Turkey River.

Upon arrival, deputies were directed to the area of Mill and River Street near the dam. Emergency crews initiated a rescue of and despite lifesaving efforts, the victims were transported to Palmer Hospital in West Union and where they were pronounced dead.

The victims have been identified as Sharon Kahn, 64, and and Vicki K. Hodges, 44, both of West Union.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Clermont Fire and E.M.S., Elgin Fire and E.M.S., Tristate Ambulance, Gundersen Air Ambulance, The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and The Iowa State Patrol.

