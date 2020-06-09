Two dead in Turkey River accident

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
CLERMONT -- Two people were killed in an accident on the Turkey River near Clermont on Monday afternoon.
Around 3:40 p.m. the Fayette County sheriff’s office received a report of two people who were in distress after going over the dam near Clermont on the Turkey River.
Upon arrival, deputies were directed to the area of Mill and River Street near the dam. Emergency crews initiated a rescue of and despite lifesaving efforts, the victims were transported to Palmer Hospital in West Union and where they were pronounced dead.
The victims have been identified as Sharon Kahn, 64, and and Vicki K. Hodges, 44, both of West Union.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Clermont Fire and E.M.S., Elgin Fire and E.M.S., Tristate Ambulance, Gundersen Air Ambulance, The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and The Iowa State Patrol.
072419jr-summit-fire-4
One person was injured in a fire at 101 Summit Ave., Waterloo, on July 24, 2019.
JEFF REINITZ
120319jr-fire-gable-2
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to a house fire at 227 Gable St., on Dec. 3, 2019.
JEFF REINITZ
120319jr-fire-gable-3
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to a house fire at 227 Gable St., on Dec. 3, 2019.
JEFF REINITZ
120319jr-fire-gable-1
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to a house fire at 227 Gable St. on Tuesday.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
111519jr-fire-franklin-1
Fire damaged a house at 1633 Franklin St., Waterloo, on Nov. 14, 2019.
JEFF REINITZ
111119jr-fire-flower-5
Fire damaged an apartment at 1750 Flower St., Waterloo, on Nov. 11, 2019.
JEFF REINITZ
111119jr-fire-flower-6
Fire damaged an apartment at 1750 Flower St., Waterloo, on Nov. 11, 2019.
JEFF REINITZ
111119jr-fire-flower-2
Fire damaged an apartment at 1750 Flower St., Waterloo, on Monday.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
111119jr-fire-flower-1
Fire damaged an apartment at 1750 Flower St., Waterloo, on Nov. 11, 2019.
JEFF REINITZ
110719jr-fire-courtland-1
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue responded to a house fire at 408 Courtland St. on Nov. 7, 2019.
JEFF REINITZ
110719jr-fire-courtland-5
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue responded to a house fire at 408 Courtland St. on Nov. 7, 2019.
JEFF REINITZ
110619jr-fire-allen-2
Waterloo firefighters extinguished a blaze at 324 Allen St. on Nov. 6, 2019.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
110619jr-fire-allen-3
Two families are without a home following an afternoon fire at a Waterloo duplex Wednesday.
JEFF REINITZ
101519jr-business-fire-2
Firefighters extinguished a fire in the attic of Ceilley Pallet Source , 907 Ricker St., on Tuesday.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
092819jr-business-fire-1
Fire damaged an auto repair garage at 179 W. 18th St., Waterloo, on Saturday.
JEFF REINITZ
091119jr-fire-cf-1
A kitchen fire damaged an apartment at 3223 Scenic Drive, Cedar Falls, on Wednesday.
JEFF REINITZ
Courier staff writer
072619jr-cypress-fire-1
Fire damaged a detached garage Friday at a Cypress Avenue home in Cedar Falls.
JEFF REINITZ, Courier Staff Writer
082919jr-menards-fire-3
Fire broke out at Menards home improvement, 1051 E. San Marnan Drive, Waterloo, Iowa, on Aug. 29, 2019.
JEFF REINITZ
072419jr-summit-fire-1
One person was injured in a fire at 101 Summit Ave., Waterloo, on July 24, 2019.
JEFF REINITZ
070819jr-lumber-fire-5
Firefighters fought a blaze at Greene Lumber Co. in Greene early Monday that destroyed the structure.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
070819jr-greene-lumber-fire-1
Firefighters in Greene continue to water down the remnants of a fire that destroyed Greene Lumber Co. in Greene early Monday.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
060419jr-cf-fire-5
Police Chief Jeff Olson and paramedic Mike Hall carry “Alley” after the dog was found unconscious in a burning Cedar Falls house.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
052419jr-evansdale-fire-3
Evansdale authorities are investigating this early morning fire at 816 Colleen Ave. on Friday.
JEFF REINITZ
052419jr-evansdale-fire-2
Evansdale authorities are investigating this early morning fire at 816 Colleen Ave. on May 24, 2019.
JEFF REINITZ
050719jr-lincoln-fire-dogs-8
“Slim” breathes oxygen after firefighters pulled him from a burning house at 1107 Lincoln St., Waterloo, in May.
JEFF REINITZ
Courier staff writer
040319jr-fire-house-4
Waterloo firefighters extinguished a house fire at 516 W. Eighth St., Waterloo, on Wednesday.
JEFF REINITZ
032519jr-campbell-fire-6
Waterloo firefighters access a vent into the ceiling of 441 Campbell Ave. after pulling a woman from the burning home on March 25, 2019.
JEFF REINITZ
031719jr-fulton-fire-1
Three people were taken to the hospital for evaluation after a fire broke out at 1004 Fulton St., Waterloo, on March 16, 2019.
JEFF REINITZ
031619jr-fire-hudson-1
Crews with Hudson, Gilbertville and La Porte City fire departments were called to a house fire at 7216 Ansborough Ave. in rural Hudson on March 16, 2019.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
020719jr-fire-western-5
A mattress fire at 534-536 Western Ave., Waterloo, Iowa, sparked a flashover on Feb. 7, 2019.
JEFF REINITZ
020219jr-chimney-fire-1
Fire started in a chimney at 612 Campbell Ave., Waterloo, Saturday morning.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
020719jr-fire-western-2
A mattress fire at 534-536 Western Ave., Waterloo, Iowa, sparked a flashover on Feb. 7, 2019.
JEFF REINITZ
011519jr-morrell-fire-1
Albert Schmitt, 30, died in a fire at 429 Morrell Ave. in Evansdale early Tuesday.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
010919jr-cottage-grove-fire-2
Fire destroyed a detached garage behind 226 Cottage Grove Ave., Waterloo, on Wednesday.
JEFF REINITZ
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.