 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Two dead in train-van collision in Butler County

  • 0

CLARKSVILLE – Two people are dead following a collision between a train and a van near Clarksville on Wednesday night.

The identities of the deceased haven’t been released, and authorities are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Chrysler Town and Country van was headed south on Packard Avenue between Greene and Clarksville around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when it collided with an Iowa Northern train car at the rail crossing near Pioneer Place.

Clarksville Ambulance, Greene Ambulance and Fire and Rescue, Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the Butler County Medical Examiner assisted at the scene.

PHOTOS: Museum hosts Rail Safety Week

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mysterious holes discovered on ocean floor puzzle experts, spawn aliens theory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News