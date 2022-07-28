Two dead in train-van collision in Butler County

CLARKSVILLE – Two people are dead following a collision between a train and a van near Clarksville on Wednesday night.

The identities of the deceased haven’t been released, and authorities are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Chrysler Town and Country van was headed south on Packard Avenue between Greene and Clarksville around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when it collided with an Iowa Northern train car at the rail crossing near Pioneer Place.

Clarksville Ambulance, Greene Ambulance and Fire and Rescue, Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the Butler County Medical Examiner assisted at the scene.

PHOTOS: Museum hosts Rail Safety Week