FLOYD — Two Minnesota residents were killed and two others injured in a head-on crash near Floyd on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Steven York, 74, of Waconia, Minnesota, and Keira Duffy, 16, of Golden Valley, Minnesota, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Injured were 74-year-old Mary York of Waconia and 37-year-old Jenna Stangland of Minneapolis.

According to the State Patrol, Strangland was heading east on U.S. Highway 18 around 3:50 p.m. when her Jeep Cherokee crossed the center line near mile marker 209. The vehicle began to return to its lane and collided with a westbound Toyota Prius driven by Steven York.

All involved were wearing seatbelts, according to the State Patrol.

Other agencies responding to the crash included the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Floyd Fire Department, Colwell Fire, Charles City Ambulance and MeryOne Air Med.

