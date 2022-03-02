Two charged in Grundy County ATM burglaries

DIKE --- Two North Iowa men have been arrested and face multiple charges relating to a series of burglaries that took place in Grundy County in January.

Authorities say Ryan Marek, 30, and Brandon Hufstedler, 36, both of Mason City, took part in numerous burglaries across the county, including attempts to remove ATMs at banks in Dike and a break-in at the Memorial Building in Reinbeck.

Marek was apprehended Monday in Garner by Hancock County sheriff's deputies on Grundy County warrants. His bond is set at $90,000.

And Hufstedler, who is presently being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail in Mason City on numerous felony charges for alleged thefts and parole violations, is awaiting transport.

Marek and Hufstedler each face charges of second-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree burglary, operation without owner's consent, third-degree attempted burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, and possession of burglar tools.

