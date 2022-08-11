Two Cedar Valley boys named Kid Captains at Hawkeye games

CEDAR FALLS — Two Cedar Valley boys are among the 12 current and former University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital patients who will be this year’s Kid Captains for University of Iowa Hawkeye football games.

Tate Manahl, age 8, of Cedar Falls and Dylan McGivern, age 10, of Dysart will each kick off one of the Hawkeye home football games. All Kid Captains and their families are invited to Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday for a behind-the-scenes tour. During the football season, each child’s story will be highlighted.

In 2017, Tate excitedly ran up to his dad, who was mowing the lawn. Neither parent saw the child as the lawn mower was being put into reverse. The mower ran over Tate’s legs and lower abdomen. He was flown to Stead Family Children’s hospital to repair and save his organs. Since then, he has had more than 30 surgeries in five years to help save his legs and allow him to walk.

Tate will be featured at the game against the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Nov. 12.

Dylan will be Kid Captain at the game against the University of Nebraska on Nov. 25.

Doctors said Dylan wasn’t meeting developmental milestones for his age and was referred to Iowa City. After doctors there discovered both Dylan and his younger brother had higher than normal levels of creatine kinase, they were both diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The condition causes progressive muscle degeneration.

The hospital said Dylan loves sports but is no longer able to play. His family participates in clinical trials to aid in the research of the condition.

Other 2022 Kid Captains are:

Adam Arp, 15, Williamsburg.

Eli Belser, 7, Elkader.

Elyna Clements, 9, Camanche.

Cormac Faley, 12, Asbury.

Eve Jimenez, 8, Davenport.

Carver Meiners, 8, Polk City.

Gavin Miller, 13, Ogden.

Anjali Sahu, 6, Atkins.

Audrey Schneller, 7, Waukee.

Veronica Sullivan, 7, Marion.