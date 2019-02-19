CLIVE — Two Black Hawk County residents last week claimed large Iowa Lottery prizes.
Vicki Bailey of Cedar Falls won a $20,000 top prize playing the “$100 Loaded!” scratch game, and Dan Gates of Hudson won a $10,000 Mega Millions prize. Both claimed their prizes Friday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
Bailey purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 6301 University Ave. in Cedar Falls and scratched it at home.
Gates matched four of five white balls and the Mega Ball in the Jan. 22 Mega Millions drawing. He bought his ticket at Casey’s, 354 E. Eldora Road in Hudson.
Gates was one number away from winning that night’s $82 million jackpot. The winning numbers were 4-15-37-59-64 and Mega Ball 16. The Megaplier was 5.
For more information about these games, go to ialottery.com.
