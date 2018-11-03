TAMA -- Two men were arrested on Thursday, Nov. 1, after law enforcement found more than $11,000 worth of property stolen from the Dollar General store in Toledo.
Grant Dmitry Hill, 22, of Williamsburg, and Cameron Michael Presgrove, 18, of Tama, were arrested and taken to the Tama County Jail following a search warrant in the 200 block of W. Fourth Street in Tama. Both will be charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony, by the Toledo Police Department.
Toledo Police Chief Bob Kendall said the search warrant was issued after a Toledo citizen reported on Oct. 31 that they'd located a large amount of possible property stolen from Dollar General.
