Two area residents hurt in Clayton Co. crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MCGREGOR -- The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash between a semi and a car the left two area people injured.

The crash was reported about 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 18 and 145th Street west of McGregor

The injured were identified as Merrick Johanningmeier, 23, of Decorah, the driver of the car, and Michael Smith, 56, of Arlington, the driver of the tanker semi.

Troopers said Johanningmeier was eastbound on Highway 18 and the semi was westbound. The report states Johanningmeier crossed the center line and struck the side of the semi. After impact, the semi lost control and rolled, ending up on its right side and losing its cargo, which was diesel fuel.

Johanningmeier was transported to Crossings Rivers Health in Prairie de Chien, Wis.; details were not available on where Smith was transported.

Linn County HazMat was called in to assist with cleanup of the diesel fuel.

Nancy Newhoff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.