You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two area residents hurt in Clayton Co. crash
0 comments

Two area residents hurt in Clayton Co. crash

{{featured_button_text}}

MCGREGOR -- The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash between a semi and a car the left two area people injured.

The crash was reported about 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 18 and 145th Street west of McGregor

The injured were identified as Merrick Johanningmeier, 23, of Decorah, the driver of the car, and Michael Smith, 56, of Arlington, the driver of the tanker semi.

Troopers said Johanningmeier was eastbound on Highway 18 and the semi was westbound. The report states Johanningmeier crossed the center line and struck the side of the semi. After impact, the semi lost control and rolled, ending up on its right side and losing its cargo, which was diesel fuel.

Johanningmeier was transported to Crossings Rivers Health in Prairie de Chien, Wis.; details were not available on where Smith was transported.

Linn County HazMat was called in to assist with cleanup of the diesel fuel.

clip art squad cars

Nancy Newhoff

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News