{{featured_button_text}}

WAUKON --- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle-crash in Allamakee County Tuesday evening.

The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office identified the drivers as Terry Lee Johnson, 59, of Waukon, and Lois Marie Fossum, 75, of Waterville. Deputies said the crash was reported about 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of Strawberry Road and Elon Drive.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Deputies said Johnson was westbound on Elon Drive and crossed the center line and struck the eastbound vehicle of Fossum. Both drivers were transported to Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon; Johnson was later transported to Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., by air ambulance.

Assisting at the scene were the Iowa State Patrol, Veterans Memorial Hospital ambulance service and the Waukon Fire Department.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments